Experience our tranquil, relaxed atmosphere. Dental procedures do not need to produce anxiety. We take every opportunity to ensure that your time with us is comfortable and pleasant. You will appreciate the personal attention and the care with which we perform dental procedures.

Your smile may not be what you would like it to be today, but spend some time with us at Ora Dental Implant Studio, and you will soon have the smile of your dreams. You will enjoy the comfort and easy oral care that dental implants can provide.

Our state-of-the-art technology, along with the highest quality materials and exceptional dental expertise, provide each patient with a rewarding and relaxing dental visit. Our minimally invasive techniques allow faster healing time and an incredibly comfortable experience. We also have same day teeth service. Improve your smile in just one visit.

Oral health is the gateway to overall well-being. When your smile is not at its best, you are not at your best. Missing teeth compromise your oral health and can affect your self-confidence. Restore your smile, oral health and your feeling of self-confidence.

What is it and how a Dental Implant is built

A dental implant is the gold standard for replacing missing teeth. It involves a surgical post that is placed into the jawbone to serve as an artificial tooth root. A prosthetic tooth or teeth, such as a crown, bridge or denture, can be secured on top of this surgically placed implant.

The success of a dental implant relies heavily on a natural process called osseointegration. This refers to the ability of the implant fixture (a titanium post) to fuse to the surrounding jaw bone over time. The healing process after implant surgery requires a variable amount of time to ensure the implant forms a strong bond to the underlying bone and is equipped to provide lifelong support for a replacement tooth or set of teeth.

Once the implant completes osseointegration and heals, an abutment or implant restoration (crown, bridge or denture) can be securely attached above the gum line. Dental implants are considered a permanent way to replace one missing tooth or a full mouth of missing teeth. They resemble natural teeth in appearance, feel and function and carry a remarkable success rate of up to 98%.

