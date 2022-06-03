Here to help you be proud of your body and love the way you look!

Lovely’s Health Wellness & Body Sculpting is a locally owned and operated medical spa providing various beauty and wellness services to their clients. Lovely’s offers fat reduction treatments and body enhancements to give you the body you’ve always wanted.

LOVELY’S SERVICES

• Non-Invasive Butt Lifts

• Body Sculpting

• Lipo Melts

Body sculpting and contouring procedures remove or reduce fat pockets around the body to help shape and tone problem areas. These procedures are non-invasive, making them a much more attractive option than surgical procedures.

CONTACT US:

Visit the Lovely’s Health Wellness & Body Sculpting Website

180 Promenade Cir #300 Sacramento, CA 95834

916-777-3006