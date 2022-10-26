Who We Are

We are Top Coat Concrete Coatings and our passion is transforming your living spaces to meet each and every one of your individual needs.

Why Us?

Our Polyurea Coating Systems are 4x stronger than Epoxy, 100% UV Stable, Slip and Stain resistant, Antimicrobial, and covered under a 15-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Whether it’s a Garage, Patio, Driveway, or Pool Deck, you can feel confident that our floors are the ultimate in durability. By partnering with Penntek Industrial Coatings, we are able to bring you the industry’s highest-performing floor coatings system.

Services We Provide

Our team of highly trained and certified professionals are ready to tackle any job. We have the capabilities to coat Garage Floors, Driveways, Patios, Walkways, Pool Decks, as well as commercial applications such as Restaurant/Kitchen floors, Restrooms, Showrooms, Auto Dealerships, Service Stations, Dog Kennels, Office Buildings, Warehouses and More!

SERVICE AREAS:

Sacramento, North Highlands, West Sacramento, Elk Grove, Arden-Arcade, Carmichael, Rancho Cordova, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Roseville, Eldorado Hills, Cameron Park, Lincoln, Rocklin, Granit Bay, Loomis, Auburn, Placerville, Ione, Galt, Davis, Woodland, Yuba City, Gridley, Oroville, Marysville, Penn Valley, Grass Valley, and Nevada City.

Contact Us

Visit the Top Coat Concrete Coatings website

916-778-7312