Season of Joy
Santa Claus talks about his journey to bring presents to kids around the world
Video
Sights of Joy: Submit your holiday decoration photos!
Gallery
Sights of Joy: A winter wonderland in Rio Linda
Video
Sights of Joy: Bayside’s Christmas Lights Drive Thru
Video
‘We are with them’: Stockton police lend support to victims of violent crimes
Video
More Season of Joy Headlines
‘Twas a mystery: Who wrote ‘Night Before Christmas’ poem?
Video
Turlock florist ‘poinsettia-grams’ for the elderly sold-out after Kacey Musgraves shares on Instagram
Video
Which of these classics is the best Christmas movie ever made?
The ‘Christmas Star’: NASA offers tips on watching once-in-lifetime conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn
Video
Can you still buy hot tech gifts for the holidays? Online tools to track them down
Video
When manager found mom and 5 kids living in vacant apartment, she didn’t call police. She helped
Video
INTERACTIVE: When is the last day to ship a package in time for Christmas?
Video
Secret Santa pays off $50,000 in layaway balances at Henrico Walmart
‘Best Christmas present ever’: Virginia man reunites with biological mother after nearly 60 years
Video
Sounds of Joy: Submit your holiday tunes!