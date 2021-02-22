Group helps businesses with resources during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Small businesses have been majorly affected by the pandemic forcing some to shut down but some have been able to stay afloat and expand.

Elite Pressure Washing started as a small business and grew throughout the pandemic leaving co-owner Dr. Lysha Lewis to seek help on how to manage her growing business.

“This is awesome, but we don’t have the manpower for this,” she said.

Dr. Lewis turned to Sacramento Small Business Development Center to get assistance with human resources.

The SBDC is a partner of the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce and is a resource for small businesses.

The director of the capital region SBDC, Maria Baptista said HR assistance is one of the many resources they provide small businesses.

“We focus on those who are trying to develop job skills, those who may be coming out of jail or incarceration, those who are just coming back into work,” said Baptista.

The SBDC helps businesses in the Greater Sacramento region, including six counties in and around Sacramento County.

“I would say the biggest one is access to capital, is being able to get funding to help sustain their business to keep them afloat, and then, you know, understanding how to incorporate all the safety protocols that are required,” said Baptista.

Dr. Lewis’ business first started with only two people. It has since grown into a six-person team. She recommends the SBDC to any small businesses looking for help.