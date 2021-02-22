Interview: Pandemic’s effects on California restaurants

The National Restaurant Association recently released a report that measured the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on restaurants and bars across the country.

It found that restaurant and food service industry sales fell by $240 billion nationally in 2020.

The report also found that in the U.S., as of Dec. 1m more than 100,000 restaurants were closed for business either temporarily or for good, and that the industry finished the year nearly 2.5 million jobs below its pre-pandemic levels.

Jot Condie, the president and CEO of the California Restaurant Association, joined FOX40 to discuss the trends here in California.