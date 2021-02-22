Modesto charter bus company pivots to mobile COVID-19 testing

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto charter bus company has converted their busses into full-service mobile coronavirus testing sites, salvaging their business.

Storer Coachways has been in business for more than 50 years and traveled throughout California until the pandemic hit.

Storer Coachways Vice President Sarah Storer said their business was booming before the shutdown.

“We did services for the NFL, the NBA, school field trips,” Storer said. “Any kind of bus trip you can imagine we, that’s what we were doing.”

Storer said they were booked a year ahead when, “cancelations came pouring in and everything was shut down. Buses were definitely not moving, all passenger transportation halted.”

After months of no work and being forced to lay off over 400 people, Storer’s father came up with an idea to convert their busses into mobile medical clinics.

With trained clinicians, they can administer and collect up to 700 COVID-19 tests a day. The first bus rolled out in December. Now, there are 15 busses, 13 full-sized charter busses and two mini mobile units that can be used across 15 counties in the state.

“The Bus Test Express is all about serving the underserved rural populations,” said Storer.

Storer says the busses can eventually be used as mobile vaccine sites and, even when the pandemic ends, Bus Test Express will continue to serve as medical clinics to masses and expanding access to health care.

The Bus Test Express buses are already deployed in at least 15 counties across the state.