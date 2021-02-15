Pandemic resources for small businesses

(KTXL) — Small businesses need more support than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is a list of resources, which will be updated frequently.
State of California
- The state has set up a page for businesses and employers. There, they can find information on how to apply for PPP loans and other help.
Sacramento County
- The Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce has a Rapid Response Hub on its website, offering resources for employers and employees.
- The Folsom Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses to email questions and requests here.
Placer County
- The Placer County hotline is (530) 886-5310, and its business resources site can be found here.
- Click here is visit the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce resource page.
- The Rocklin Chamber of Commerce also has a resources page.
- Information for businesses in Nevada City can be found here, and the city is also accepting donations for small businesses.
San Joaquin County
- Resources for businesses in San Joaquin County can be found here.
Stanislaus County
- Information and resources for businesses in Modesto are listed here.
Solano County
- Fairfield lists safe activities and businesses that are open in the region here.
- Resources for businesses in Vacaville are listed here.
Yuba-Sutter
- Click here for information on the Yuba-Sutter United Chamber Advocacy Network.