Pandemic restrictions have decimated restaurants across the country, but here in California, there is an organization reaching out to help everyone, from owners and chefs to fry cooks and dishwashers.

Alycia Harshfield, the executive director of the California Restaurant Foundation, joined Martina to explain how the Resilience Restaurant Relief fund has been saving businesses and people.

Applications will be open from April 11-18 and can be submitted here: www.restaurantscare.org/resilience