LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With 2023 nearly in the books, it’s time to look forward to 2024, when the cinema landscape will be filled with Broadway adaptations, favorite franchises, and long-awaited sequels. Here are 12 movies to look forward to in 2024 — one for every month!
Mean Girls
In a musical take on the 2004 teen comedy classic, a new cast takes on the roles of North Shore High students trapped in a social food chain disrupted when new student Cady Heron inadvertently threatens “queen bee” Regina George (who is a massive deal) and her position at the top of the campus hierarchy.
In theaters Jan. 12
Watch the trailer
Argylle
An all-star cast that includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson features in director Matthew Vaughn’s unorthodox espionage film.
In theaters Feb. 2
Watch the trailer
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
In a sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Spengler crew returns to New York City in time to face a second ice age. Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd return to star in the latest episode in a decades-old franchise.
In theaters Mar. 29
Watch the trailer
Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver
We’ve yet to see the Rebel Moon: Part 1, but if the previews are any indication, part 2 will be on the must-watch list for 2024. The Zack Snyder-helmed sci-fi film features Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, and Djimon Hounsou. Part 1 will be released on Netflix on Dec. 22, but its sequel will hit in April.
On Netflix in 2024
Watch the trailer for part one
The Fall Guy
Hot off his role as a Ken in 2023 box office juggernaut Barbie, Ryan Gosling will next pair up with Emily Blunt in action-comedy The Fall Guy. Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Hannah Waddingham star in the tale of a stuntman who finds himself thrown into real-life danger.
In theaters May 3
Watch the trailer
Inside Out 2
The sequel to a classic Pixar adventure finds us back in Riley’s head, where emotions Joy, Sadness, and Anger try to keep up with the now-teenager and her newest emotion, Anxiety. Maya Hawke joins returning cast members Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black as the voices inside Riley’s head.
In Theaters June 14
Watch the trailer
Deadpool 3
The yet-to-be-named third Deadpool movie promises to unite Ryan Reynold’s Wade Wilson with Hugh Jackman’s Logan, or Wolverine, in what will be Marvel’s lone cinematic effort of the year. It is expected that this unnamed Deadpool film should have some serious ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.
In theaters July 26
Kraven the Hunter
If you had a spin-off film based on one of Spider-Man’s most deadly enemies on your bingo card for 2023, congratulations, you won! Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe, the film chronicles Sergei Kravinoff’s mission to prove himself to be the greatest hunter in the world.
In theaters Aug. 30
Beetlejuice 2
In another sequel to a film old enough to run for president, original cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara return to join Jenna Ortega in the continued adventures of the oddly named malevolent spirit. Tim Burton returns to direct the follow-up to his 1988 hit.
In theaters Sept. 6
Joker: Folie à Deux
Lady Gaga is set to portray Harley Quinn and will join Joaquin Phoenix in what has been reported to be a musical sequel to director Todd Phillips’s hit 2019 film. Not much is known about the film. However, the original was the first R-rated movie to gross over $1 billion, so there is a lot of interest in where the film’s sequel will take audiences.
In theaters Oct. 6
Gladiator 2
The unexpected sequel to director Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic will star Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal and is reportedly set to continue the story by following the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus, saved by Maximus, portrayed by Russell Crowe in the original film.
In theaters Nov. 22
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Ben Schwarts returns as the hasty hedgehog as Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails, face a brand new threat from the mysterious Shadow the Hedgehog. James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Lee Majdoub return to the live-action cast, joining the CG characters.
In theaters Dec. 20
Other films set to grace screens silver and otherwise in 2024 include:
The Book of Clarence — Jan 12
Night Swim — January
Colleen Hoover’s It Ends with Us — Feb 9
Bob Marley: One Love — Feb 14
Madame Web — Feb 14
Lisa Frankenstein — February
Driveaway Dolls — February
Dune: Part Two — Mar 1
Mickey 17 — Mar 29
Kung Fu Panda 4 — March
Arthur the King — March
The First Omen — Apr 5
Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire — Apr 12
The Challengers — April
My Ex-Friend’s Wedding — May 10
If — May 17
Furiosa — May 24
Garfield — May 24
Kingdom of The Planet of The Apes — May 24
The Fall Guy — May
Untitled Bad Boys Sequel — Jun 14
A Quiet Place: Day One — Jun 28
Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 — Jun 28
Horrorscope — Jun 28
Twisters — July
Harold and The Purple Crayon — Aug 2
Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 — Aug 16
Untitled Alien Movie — Aug 16
Transformers One — Sep 13
Smile 2 — Oct 18
Untitled Venom Sequel — Nov 8
The Amateur — Nov 8
Karate Kid — Dec 13
Mufasa: The Lion King — Dec 20
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story — To Be Determined
Damsel — To Be Determined
Hit Man — To Be Determined