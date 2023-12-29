DALLAS/LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) — Bri Bagwell may not be a name you’re familiar with…yet.

Bagwell has been a staple of the Texas country music scene for more than a decade. Watching her perform, you feel like she’s one big song away from skyrocketing into superstardom. She rocked the crowd during a taping for Vegas NYE and Lone Star NYE in Dallas in early December.

Bagwell describes her style as “high energy country music” and notes she’ll be performing original songs as part of Vegas NYE and Lone Star NYE on Sunday night.

After honing her craft as a kid in New Mexico, Bagwell found her voice and spot on stage as a student at the University of Texas. Bagwell released her debut album, “Banned from Santa Fe,” in June 2011, sending her into the spotlight as the sole female artist on the Texas Music Chart for several weeks.

Her breakout single, “Banned from Santa Fe,” and the popular track “Whiskey” (also the name of her rescue pup) made her a hit on social media. In the years that followed, she was named Texas Regional Radio Report Female Vocalist of the Year for five consecutive years from 2013 to 2017. Bagwell is also a noteworthy songwriter for Sony/ATV Publishing on Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” will feature performances by 98 Degrees, Bowling for Soup, the Texas rock band the Vandoliers, and Bri Bagwell; with appearances by Berlin, Chicago, Air Supply, Foghat, American Idol favorites Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Pauly Shore, and Micky Dolenz.

You can watch the festivities on Nexstar broadcast stations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno, Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield, and Grand Junction.

Additionally, anyone who wants to join the party but is not in one of the 14 cities listed above can watch on any of the websites linked below or the KLAS website at 8newsnow.com.

