LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) – They took our breath away in 1986 and now the Grammy-nominated band Berlin is back to breathe new life into the music that moves you!

Performing their chart-topping hits that still electrify every party, get ready to ride this new wave of Berlin as they move, groove and share what’s in store for 2024 – only on Nexstar’s “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024”

“Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” will feature performances by 98 Degrees, Bowling for Soup, the Texas rock band the Vandoliers, and Bri Bagwell; with appearances by Berlin, Chicago, Air Supply, Foghat, American Idol favorites Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Pauly Shore, and Micky Dolenz.

You can watch the festivities on Nexstar broadcast stations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno, Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield, and Grand Junction.

Additionally, anyone who wants to join the party but is not in one of the 14 cities listed above can watch on any of the websites linked below or the KLAS website at 8newsnow.com.

