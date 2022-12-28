(KTXL) — The “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” special show will air on FOX 40 and other Nexstar stations in the United States the night of Dec. 31, and the hosts, Nikki Novak and Michael Yo joined FOX 40 News to describe what viewers can expect.

The three-hour live show will feature performances from Belinda Carlisle, Casey Donahew and tons of surprises, Novak said.

The “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” will be live from the Palms Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, with fireworks shooting from seven different hotels and casinos on The Strip.

Part of the celebration will include a dance performance that viewers can take part in, with a dance created just for the show by renowned choreographer Mikey Minden paired with music from Grammy award-winning DJ Dave Aude.

In an interview with FOX 40 News, Novak and Yo demonstrated some of their dance moves, adding that viewers can participate in the festivities by learning the choreographed dance and sharing it on social media with the hashtag #VegasNYE.

Selected clips will be chosen and shown during the live show.

The “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” will air on FOX 40 in the Sacramento area starting at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31.