(FOX40.COM) — The “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” show on FOX40 and more than a dozen other Nexstar television across the Western United States promises to be the premiere New Year’s Eve party.

The hosts of the show, Nikki Novak and Michael Yo, joined FOX40 News to describe what viewers can expect from the three-hour live show on the final day of the year.

“Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” will feature performances by 98 Degrees, Bowling for Soup, the Texas rock band the Vandoliers, and Bri Bagwell; with appearances by Berlin, Chicago, Air Supply, Foghat, American Idol favorites Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Pauly Shore, and Micky Dolenz.

You can watch the festivities on Nexstar broadcast stations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno, Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield, and Grand Junction.