New Year’s Eve downtown road closures begin on Dec. 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas will close its roads for New Year’s Eve at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31. However, some partial closures will start on Thursday, Dec. 30 to move equipment in for the celebration.

(Credit: City of Las Vegas)

Major closures will be on Fremont Street between Las Vegas Boulevard and Sixth Street.

(Credit: City of Las Vegas)

New Year’s Eve controlled access on Fremont Street Experience will begin road closures at 2 p.m on Dec. 31 and will reopen at 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. Major closures will be on Fourth Street and Casino Center Boulevard between Carson and Ogden Avenues.