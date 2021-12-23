New Year’s Eve downtown road closures begin on Dec. 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas will close its roads for New Year’s Eve at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31. However, some partial closures will start on Thursday, Dec. 30 to move equipment in for the celebration.
Major closures will be on Fremont Street between Las Vegas Boulevard and Sixth Street.
New Year’s Eve controlled access on Fremont Street Experience will begin road closures at 2 p.m on Dec. 31 and will reopen at 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. Major closures will be on Fourth Street and Casino Center Boulevard between Carson and Ogden Avenues.