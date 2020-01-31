Coronavirus – The latest

For the latest coronavirus news locally, nationally and internationally, click here.

Cases in the Greater Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto region

SACRAMENTO COUNTY:

2 deaths – Both patients were older than 70 and had underlying health conditions. A temporary volunteer and substitute teacher in the Sacramento City Unified School District has died from COVID-19.

40 cases – Includes a Beitzel Elementary School Student in the Elk Grove Unified School District. One person has recovered from the virus. This number also includes a UC Davis Medical Center female patient who was transferred from Solano County, likely the first community transmission case in the U.S.

PLACER COUNTY:

1 death – An elderly adult with underlying health conditions, who was a Grand Princess cruise passenger, between San Francisco to Mexico, Feb. 10 – 21. The passenger was a 71-year-old man according to the cruise line. He was being treated at Kaiser Roseville.

8 cases

YOLO COUNTY:

5 cases – The first is an older woman with underlying health conditions whose case is believed to be community spread. The second is an adult over 60 years old who contracted the virus through travel. A third, announced March 17, is said to be a young adult with a chronic health condition. The county said the person was discharged and is said to be doing well. A case confirmed March 17 was an older adult who recently traveled. A community-spread case was reported involving an elderly adult with chronic health issues who is on a ventilator.

CALAVERAS COUNTY:

2 cases – Two members of a family in Copperopolis. One is a child enrolled at Copperopolis Elementary School. The school closed starting Wednesday, March 11.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY:

2 deaths – Two elderly county residents with underlying medical conditions have died. One contracted the disease while traveling. The other case was connected to community transmission.

14 cases – One is a Grand Princess cruise ship passenger. Cases include those that are travel-related and their contacts, as well as some related to community spread.

STANISLAUS COUNTY:

5 cases – Includes three adult males; one was a Grand Princess cruise to Mexico passenger. Another did not travel to a country with known community transmission and had no known contact with someone with the virus, likely a community-spread case. A new case confirmed March 16 is someone health officials said was in contact with a confirmed case from another country. Another adult male resident contracted the disease while traveling.

SOLANO COUNTY:

9 cases – Alameda County Public Health Department and Solano Public Health were reporting that two health care workers are presumptively positive. Both cases are NorthBay VacaValley Hospital health care workers and are currently in isolation at home. Both had exposure to the community-acquired case currently hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. A resident and an adult dependent of a service member at Travis Air Force Base have tested positive due to community-acquired exposure to the virus.

NEVADA COUNTY:

1 case – Officials confirmed the county’s first case on March 16. They said the patient is an adult who lives in eastern Nevada County who is isolated at home. The person is believed to have contracted the virus during a recent international trip.

AMADOR COUNTY

1 case – A resident traveling abroad was diagnosed with COVID-19. That resident has not been back home in the county since the diagnosis.

Schools

School Districts

Colleges

Sacramento State says it will transition classes to online delivery for the remainder of the spring semester starting Friday, March 20. Instruction is suspended from March 16 to 19 so faculty can prepare. All campus events are canceled through Wednesday, May 20. University President Robert Nelson announced March 17 that the May commencement ceremonies will be postponed.

UC Davis canceled in-person winter quarter-finals. The campus is also canceling or postponing events with more than 150 planned attendees through March 31, including winter and spring sports competitions.

Stanislaus State said its Turlock and Stockton campuses will phase out face-to-face instruction.

The Los Rios Community College District will suspend all face-to-face classes and close all campus facilities beginning Wednesday, March 18. Classes will continue online or remotely.

Modesto Junior College says all employee and student travel, athletic events and community events will be suspended through the end of March. The campus is not closed.

Delta College is working to move as many classes as possible to online instruction but the campus will remain open. Instructional activities that require face-to-face and hands-on assignments will continue on campus. All major events scheduled for the next three weeks starting Thursday, March 12 are canceled, postponed or closed to the public.

University of the Pacific announced students must return home, with the exception of some.

Hospitals

Starting Tuesday, March 17, Sutter Health will postpone all elective procedures that can be safely rescheduled.

San Joaquin County Public Health Services announced visitation restrictions starting Sunday, March 15, and lasting seven weeks, through Thursday, April 30. The order will restrict visitors and non-essential personnel at all hospitals within the county.

Kaiser Permanente is restricting its visitor policies. As of March 18, no visitors are allowed inside its Northern California hospitals except under specific circumstances.

Sports, Events and Attractions

Fast Facts About the Coronavirus

With the coronavirus causing concerns across the globe, many people may be wondering if their seasonal symptoms are the common cold, flu or something more.

Symptoms for the viral infection include runny nose, headache, cough and fever. And yes, those are also the common symptoms of the flu.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shortness of breath, body aches and chills could be associated with more dangerous types of the coronavirus. In more extreme cases, the virus may cause pneumonia, bronchitis, kidney failure and death.

Symptoms of milder coronavirus cases can be “somewhat indistinguishable” from the flu, Eleanor Fish, an immunology professor at the University of Toronto, told Global News.