Coronavirus – The latest

Cases in the Greater Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto region
- 2 deaths – Both patients were older than 70 and had underlying health conditions. A temporary volunteer and substitute teacher in the Sacramento City Unified School District has died from COVID-19.
- 40 cases – Includes a Beitzel Elementary School Student in the Elk Grove Unified School District. One person has recovered from the virus. This number also includes a UC Davis Medical Center female patient who was transferred from Solano County, likely the first community transmission case in the U.S.
- 1 death – An elderly adult with underlying health conditions, who was a Grand Princess cruise passenger, between San Francisco to Mexico, Feb. 10 – 21. The passenger was a 71-year-old man according to the cruise line. He was being treated at Kaiser Roseville.
- 8 cases
- 5 cases – The first is an older woman with underlying health conditions whose case is believed to be community spread. The second is an adult over 60 years old who contracted the virus through travel. A third, announced March 17, is said to be a young adult with a chronic health condition. The county said the person was discharged and is said to be doing well. A case confirmed March 17 was an older adult who recently traveled. A community-spread case was reported involving an elderly adult with chronic health issues who is on a ventilator.
- 2 cases – Two members of a family in Copperopolis. One is a child enrolled at Copperopolis Elementary School. The school closed starting Wednesday, March 11.
- 2 deaths – Two elderly county residents with underlying medical conditions have died. One contracted the disease while traveling. The other case was connected to community transmission.
- 14 cases – One is a Grand Princess cruise ship passenger. Cases include those that are travel-related and their contacts, as well as some related to community spread.
- 5 cases – Includes three adult males; one was a Grand Princess cruise to Mexico passenger. Another did not travel to a country with known community transmission and had no known contact with someone with the virus, likely a community-spread case. A new case confirmed March 16 is someone health officials said was in contact with a confirmed case from another country. Another adult male resident contracted the disease while traveling.
- 9 cases – Alameda County Public Health Department and Solano Public Health were reporting that two health care workers are presumptively positive. Both cases are NorthBay VacaValley Hospital health care workers and are currently in isolation at home. Both had exposure to the community-acquired case currently hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. A resident and an adult dependent of a service member at Travis Air Force Base have tested positive due to community-acquired exposure to the virus.
- 1 case – Officials confirmed the county’s first case on March 16. They said the patient is an adult who lives in eastern Nevada County who is isolated at home. The person is believed to have contracted the virus during a recent international trip.
- 1 case – A resident traveling abroad was diagnosed with COVID-19. That resident has not been back home in the county since the diagnosis.
Schools
School Districts
- The Sacramento County Office of Education said all 13 of its school districts, including Sacramento City Unified and Elk Grove Unified, will close for up to three weeks starting Monday, March 16.
- On Friday, March 13, the Placer County Office of Education said all public schools and preschools in the county will close for three weeks. Families have been told to refer to their student’s district for specific closure dates.
- The Davis Joint Unified School District announced Friday that all of its schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 12.
- Solano County announced its schools will be closed Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27.
- The San Joaquin County Office of Education announced that starting on March 16 all of its schools would be closed until April 6. New Jerusalem and Delta Charter Schools will also be closed until April 6.
- El Dorado County announced its schools will close Monday, March 16, and stay closed for at least a week.
- The Calaveras County Public Health Division announced all schools in the county would be closing immediately.
- The Turlock Unified School District will close all schools (including after school programs) beginning Thursday, March 19.
Colleges
- Sacramento State says it will transition classes to online delivery for the remainder of the spring semester starting Friday, March 20. Instruction is suspended from March 16 to 19 so faculty can prepare. All campus events are canceled through Wednesday, May 20. University President Robert Nelson announced March 17 that the May commencement ceremonies will be postponed.
- UC Davis canceled in-person winter quarter-finals. The campus is also canceling or postponing events with more than 150 planned attendees through March 31, including winter and spring sports competitions.
- Stanislaus State said its Turlock and Stockton campuses will phase out face-to-face instruction.
- The Los Rios Community College District will suspend all face-to-face classes and close all campus facilities beginning Wednesday, March 18. Classes will continue online or remotely.
- Modesto Junior College says all employee and student travel, athletic events and community events will be suspended through the end of March. The campus is not closed.
- Delta College is working to move as many classes as possible to online instruction but the campus will remain open. Instructional activities that require face-to-face and hands-on assignments will continue on campus. All major events scheduled for the next three weeks starting Thursday, March 12 are canceled, postponed or closed to the public.
- University of the Pacific announced students must return home, with the exception of some.
Hospitals
- Starting Tuesday, March 17, Sutter Health will postpone all elective procedures that can be safely rescheduled.
- San Joaquin County Public Health Services announced visitation restrictions starting Sunday, March 15, and lasting seven weeks, through Thursday, April 30. The order will restrict visitors and non-essential personnel at all hospitals within the county.
- Kaiser Permanente is restricting its visitor policies. As of March 18, no visitors are allowed inside its Northern California hospitals except under specific circumstances.
Sports, Events and Attractions
- The NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons.
- The NCAA canceled the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and remaining winter and spring championships.
- The MLB postponed spring training and has pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest. Major League Soccer has paused its season for at least 30 days.
- The AHL has suspended play until further notice.
- Nascar has suspended its season until May, with plans to return May 9.
- The PGA Tour has halted The Players Championship and will shut down for three weeks starting Friday, March 12.
- The Boston Marathon has been postponed until Sept. 14.
- Sacramento Republic FC has temporarily postponed matches for a minimum of 30 days.
- The Big Sky Conference has canceled the remainder of its 2020 basketball championships, starting with the men’s quarterfinals on Thursday, March 12. A ticket refund policy will be announced soon.
- The remainder of the 2020 Big West Tournament has been canceled.
- The Pac-12 Conference has canceled the remainder of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, as well as all competitions and events, until further notice.
- The California State Athletic Commission is canceling events through the end of April 2020.
- The State Capitol building is closed to the public indefinitely. Those who work in the building and have badges are still allowed inside. All guided tours at the California State Capitol Museum have been temporarily suspended.
- Golden 1 Center and Ace of Spades have started to postpone concerts.
- Starting Thursday, March 12, the Harris Center has canceled all performances through May 14. The Mondavi Center has canceled events through the end of March. Both centers will be issuing refunds.
- Grand Sierra Resort and Casino is postponing performances through Friday, March 20. Ticket holders will be contacted.
- The Sacramento Zoo will close as of 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, through at least Tuesday, March 31.
- The Modesto Marathon, scheduled for March 28 and 29, was also canceled. The race says registrants can get a free deferral to the race in 2021.
- The Davis Cherry Blossom Festival, originally scheduled for April 4 and 5, has been postponed until October.
- The Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce has canceled all of its events through the end of March.
- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and Six Flags Magic Mountain are closed through the end of March.
- Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento suspended all entertainment events taking place at Club Velvet and Hard Rock Cafe until April 15. They will be giving refunds for certain events.
- The Mix Downtown and Park Ultra Lounge in downtown Sacramento announced they would be closed until April 3.
- Disney Cruise Line suspended all departures on March 14 and said it would last until April 12.
- Vail Resorts, which operates Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar, has closed all of its North American resorts from March 15 to March 22. Alterra announced it would indefinitely close its resorts, which include Squaw Valley Alpine Meadow, Mammoth, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain. Sugar Bowl is also indefinitely closed, along with Boreal Mountain California, Woodward Tahoe and Soda Springs Mountain Resort. Tahoe Donner will be closed until March 31 and Sierra-at-Tahoe will be closed for at least 72 hours. Skyline Bear Valley Mountain Resort will be closed until at least March 19. Diamond Peak Ski Resort will be closed until at least March 20. Homewood Mountain Resort is indefinitely closed and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is closed for the season. Dodge Ridge is expected to open March 17, while Donner Ski Ranch was said it would be closed Monday due to weather. Homewood Mountain Resort will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.
- Red Hawk Casino will be temporarily closed starting March 18. Chicken Ranch Casino will be closed starting Monday at 12 p.m. Cache Creek Casino Resort will close March 17 at 6 a.m. Thunder Valley Casino Resort will suspend all operations starting Saturday, March 21. Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort will be temporarily closed for two weeks starting Wednesday, March 18, through Wednesday, April 1. Guests will get full refunds for reservations and ticket purchases. Harrah’s Northern California will temporarily suspend operations beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe will be closed until Thursday, April 16.
- The Westfield Galleria at Roseville will remain open with adjusted mall hours starting Monday, March 16, through Sunday, April 5. It will now be open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. Starting Monday, March 16, the West Valley Mall in Tracy will be open between noon and 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Vacaville and Folsom premium outlets will modify their hours starting Tuesday, March 17. They will be open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. The Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento has temporarily closed its doors.
- The Hyatt Regency in Sacramento has temporarily ceased operations and will not take any reservations for dates before May 10.
- The annual Bottle Rock music festival was postponed until Oct. 2-4.
