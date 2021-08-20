Destination California: 80 years of aviation heritage at Castle Air Museum

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE24) – Take a flight to Castle Air Museum in Atwater for an experience that will take you through 80 years of aviation heritage.

Over 70 restored vintage military aircraft from pre-World War II to present-day fighters are on display.

As you walk through the 23 acres of land, you’ll find a giant B-52 parked right in the middle.

Not too far away, you’ll see this F-14 Tomcat and F-16 Fighting Falcon.

There’s also an F-100C that belongs to NASA.

They say astronaut Neil Armstrong flew the aircraft out of Edwards Air Force Base.

One of the highlights here at the Castle Air Museum is the Air Force Once acquisition. It served former President Jimmy Carter all the way through former President George W. Bush.

The presidential aircraft also carried each first lady from Rosalynn Carter to Laura Bush.

It also served as Air Force Two for vice presidents Walter Mondale through Dick Cheney.

While the controls of the Air Force One are hands-off, children and the young-at-heart can imagine they are in control of this Cessna C-150.

“It’s also here to inspire those who want to reach for the stars and become employed in the aviation industry or beyond,” said Joe Pruzzo, Castle Air Museum CEO.

After exploring aircraft outdoors, visit the indoor museum.

You’ll see a collection of artifacts dating back to World War I that include uniforms, medals, and photos.

Don’t forget to check out the simulator that gives you an idea of what it was like to fly a B-52 Bomber during combat.