Destination California: Rent an RV and explore with the family

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Interested in a new way of traveling? Consider renting an RV and getting on the road with your family this summer.

RV owner Karin Stiles has owned a 2021 Winnebago Micro Minnie for about six months and has traveled all over the state of California.

“We are three hours from anywhere we want to go: Redwoods, Yosemite, the beach,” she listed.

When she isn’t on the road herself, she rents her RV out to anyone who is interested.

“I supply coals, wood, an outdoor mat, some chairs. This is the mini corn hole game,” Stiles demonstrated.

You don’t need to be an experienced RV’er, and you only need a driver’s license and a car that can tow it home away from home.

It has room for four people to sleep in, as well as a full kitchen and bathroom.

Stiles charges $145 a night.

“The people that enjoy traveling still want to travel; it just hasn’t been as easy, so this is another way to do it,” Stiles said.

Stiles rents out her RV on a website called RVshare. There are thousands of RVs to choose from, some big and small.

The CEO said Memorial Day was the largest booking day of all time for the company.

“We have over 100,000 RVs on the platform and thousands of them available in California, and what we saw is people flocking to RVs; our business more than tripled over last summer; and we are continuing to see very robust growth this year, as well,” RVshare CEO Jon Gray said.

Renting an RV is a great way to get outdoors and explore your own backyard.

“We just have a beautiful state, and why not see it?” Stiles said.