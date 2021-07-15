Destination California: Ride the Sacramento River Fox Train

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sometimes, we could all use a grand escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city, so how does a 14-mile train ride along the lush landscape of the Sacramento Valley sound?

FOX40’s Melanie Townsend took us to a great location tucked away on Old Country Road 117 in West Sacramento, the River Fox Train Station.

“This line that we’re going to ride on was built in 1911,” general manager Rob Petersen explained. “We have come up to this station just last year; actually, we did it during the pandemic last March, and we constructed this whole station. We sit on five acres here of riverfront property, so you’re looking at the Sacramento River.”

Before visitors kick back on the caboose, they can enjoy a replica wild western town with a nice pre-ride picnic and games for the kids — and the kids at heart.

Visitors can even buy a fancy hat to make them feel like a real outlaw.

After some pre-ride fun, it’s time to board the train.

“All aboard,” the conductor exclaimed.

The dining car is where the crew has their meals planned out, along with their murder mystery-themed nights.

The open-air car is where riders can clearly see the river on one side and then miles of green farmland on the other.

For the adults looking to loosen up on the joyride, get ready to indulge in a beer and wine tasting experience of refreshing and unique drinks from all local breweries and wineries.

“We host many, many bachelorette parties, bachelor parties, 30th birthdays, 50th birthdays. You name it; we’ve got them all,” Petersen said. “Learn a little bit. Have a lot of fun. Make new friends, all that good stuff.”

Just when riders think they are done taking in the sites and the libations, the fun keeps rolling in at the River Fox Train Station.

The great scenery, drinks and awesome people make this a great destination in California.

Visitors can board the River Fox Train Friday through Sunday. For details, click or tap here.