(KTXL) — Over the last 48 hours the northern and central Sierra Nevada were pounded with several feet of snow as another winter storm raged throughout Northern California.

This relatively unprecedented amount of snowfall along with strong winds caused whiteout conditions across the Sierra, forcing road closures along Interstate 80.

Caltrans crews also conducted several avalanche control efforts along Highway 50 and the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, which caused temporary road closures.

Snow levels have dropped to rarely seen lows, with El Dorado Hills, at an elevation of around 700 feet, reporting some snowfall. Auburn at an elevation of around 1,400 feet also more than a foot of snow.

Here are the snow totals across the Sierra in the last 48-hours.

– Sierra Snow Lab: 52.2″

– Sugar Bowl: 36″

– Palisades Tahoe: 54″

– Kirkwood: 43″

– Sierra at Tahoe: 39″

– Soda Springs: 41″

– Kingvale: 36″

– Quincy: 16″

– Lower Lassen: 19.4″

– Volcano: 10.4″

– Sonora: 4″

– Grass Valley: 13.5″

The Sierra is still under a blizzard through Wednesday morning and the National Weather Service said the final moments of the storm will be on Thursday as it is pushed off into the Southwest of the United States.