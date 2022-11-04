(KTXL) — The entire east side of California, including most of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, will be under a winter storm warning beginning Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, the winter storm warning will last from 4 p.m. on Sunday through 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The NWS is “highly discouraging” mountain travel due to dangerous conditions across the Sierra Nevada mountain range during this time.

The NWS is predicting that the first storm will be much weaker with light rain and snow showers. The second storm will have heavy snow with moderate to heavy rain across the area.

The most rain and snow will be expected Sunday night through early Wednesday.

Areas within the Sierra Nevada can see 1-4 feet of snow with wind gusts up to 50-60 miles per hour.