(KTXL) — Several thousand people in the Eel River Valley in Northern California remain without power and water after Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake knocked down powerlines and damaged underground utilities.

The areas affected are on the northern coast, around 300 miles northwest of Sacramento.

According to the Pacific Gas and Electric Outage Map, more than 6,500 people are without power in Fortuna. An additional 2,492 people are without power in Ferndale and another 2,927 people are without power in Rio Dell.

Between the communities of Loleta and Hydesville, more than 4,000 people are also without power.

When the earthquake initially hit at 2:34 a.m. on Tuesday, around 71,000 people were without power in the Eel River Valley throughout the day.

PG&E is showing an estimated power restoration time of 3 p.m. on Wednesday for restoring power to the remaining communities.

Water supply has also been cut to many in the area due to damaged pipes or the wait for inspections to happen before service is restored.

“Currently in the city of Rio Dell the water system is not active,” Rio Dell City Manager Kyle Knopp said during a press conference on Tuesday. “If you turn on your tap no water will come out, your toilets won’t flush and all of those problems.”

In order to address the issue of bathroom facilities, Knopp said that portable bathrooms were placed across the city and at Rio Dell City Hall.

Knopp said during Tuesday’s press conference that the city of Fortuna still had running water and that bottled water would also be provided at City Hall.