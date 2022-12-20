HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake near Ferndale in Humboldt County left thousands without power and several roadways damaged, and in the hours after the shaking, photos and videos shared online show a better picture of the damages.

FOX40’s Dennis Shanahan was one of the many app users who was warned to expect shaking in Sacramento.

The ⁦@USGS_ShakeAlert⁩ app alarm went off, warning me to expect shaking here in Sacramento from #earthquake in Eureka. I didn’t feel it my blinds did. pic.twitter.com/FZNc75HJX0 — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) December 20, 2022

Several people as far away as the Sacramento Valley said they felt the shaking. In the “Did You Feel It” report, hundreds felt the earthquake in Elk Grove, Sacramento, El Dorado Hills, Grass Valley, Yuba City, and Woodland.

According to the report, all the residents in the area had “weak” shaking with the strongest feeling near the epicenter on the coast.

Due to the damage from the earthquake, the Fern Bridge has been closed while Caltrans inspects it for “possible seismic damage.” The Fern Bridge is the main bridge over the Eel River.

Photos tweeted by Caltrans show damage in the middle of the road, the bottom of the bridge, and the rail on the side. All other state roadways in the area are open, according to Caltrans.

Videos shared with FOX40 News show damage inside and outside a home in Ferndale. One of the videos inside of the home shows items broken over the floor while the other showed damage in a garden.

The Fern Bridge is damaged following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake near Ferndale in Humboldt County.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake causes damage inside a business in Humboldt County.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake causes damage to a home in Humboldt County.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake causes damage to a home in Humboldt County.