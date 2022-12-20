(KTXL) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving as many as 70,000 people primarily in Humboldt County without power.

In an afternoon update, officials from the county and several communities said that two people had died due to “medical-related” reasons resulting from the earthquake and that at least 12 people had reported injuries.

The entire community of Rio Dell, a town of about 1,200 people, is without functioning water service, and emergency officials are coordinating water distribution, the placement of portable bathrooms, and transportation for some residents.

Below, a collection of shelters, emergency responders, phone numbers and websites to track earthquake details and the services provided to residents.

Eureka residents should report structural damage to get a safety assessment at 707-441-4155. To report damage to Humboldt County, visit the county website and fill out the Damage Report form.

There is a boil water notice for Rio Dell and Fortuna: Forest Hills Subdivision due to the damage the earthquake caused. Potable water is available at the following locations:

Rio Dell Fire Hall, 50 West Center Street

Rio Dell and Rohner Park Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA

An emergency shelter was opened by the Red Cross at Fortuna Fireman’s Pavilion, 9 Park Way. It can be used to get out of the cold, grab snacks and beverages or stay overnight.

Non-structural damage can also be reported to 707-441-4155 but an inspector will not assess the building for safety. Information about damage, such as broken windows and cracked plaster, will instead be recorded for the city’s assessment.

Below are other non-emergency numbers.

Eureka Police Business Line 441-4060

Humboldt Bay Fire 441-4000

Eureka Public Works 441-4203

Eureka Administration 441-4144

The sheriff’s office said to visit @HumCoOES on Facebook and Twitter, or call 707-268-2500 for up-to-date information.

There is a Charging Center for electronics at Eureka Municipal Auditorium, 1120 F Street from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s advised to dress warmly as the auditorium is a large building and difficult to heat, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said.