(KTXL) — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake just outside the city of Ferndale in Humboldt County at 2:34 a.m. on Tuesday caused damage to homes, roadways and businesses and caused 70,000 to lose power.

12:35 p.m.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said that at least two people had died and several more were injured as a result of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Ferndale.

“Approximately 11 individuals have been reported as injured,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Additionally, two individuals have died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake.”

11:15 a.m.

California OES, Caltrans, CHP and the USGS held a press conference to provide an update on the earthquake.

CAL OES Director Mark Ghilarducci said the new My Shake Application notified some three-million people about 10 seconds before the widely felt earthquake hit the California coast.

Due to damage to roadways and buildings, $6 million has been given to Caltrans District to hire Meyers and Sons to begin reconstruction projects, according to Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.

Gilarducci said that PG&E has been able to restore power to some customers and has begun repairing and inspecting damaged powerlines.

“Shaking may have affected circuits to shut the system down,” Ghilarducci said. “It’s not uncommon that these circuits gets tripped, which prevent arcing and fires. Lines need to be secure to be in operation again safely.”

10:30 a.m.

The Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department shared on social media that a warming and charging center has been set up at the Ferndale City Hall.

7:39 a.m.

The United States Geological Survey reported that “dozens” of smaller aftershocks had occurred near the epicenter of the earthquake, with more to be expected.

6:45 a.m.

FOX40 confirmed with the sheriff’s office that two people were injured in the earthquake. One was an elderly person who suffered from a broken hip and the other was a juvenile with a head injury.

6:38 a.m.

Blue Side Road is closed, according to Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department.

5:35 a.m.

The sheriff’s office issued another alert that, “Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County. Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks. Exercise caution if traveling.”

5:34 a.m.

Caltrans District 1 announced on social media that State Route 211 was closed at Fernbridge over the Eel River in order to conduct safety inspections “due to possible seismic damage.”

3:31 a.m.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that power was out across the county and that a tsunami was not expected.

3:02 a.m.

Pacific Gas and Electric shared a series of safety advisories following an earthquake on social media.