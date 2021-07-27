Child care advocate shares journey to parenthood using IVF, without a partner

(NEXSTAR) – U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles surprised the world with a stunning withdrawal Tuesday from the Olympic women's team competition, but it wasn't due to a physical injury, Today.com reported.

"Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," the 24-year-old Biles told Hoda Kotb exclusively on "Today" after her withdrawal. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."