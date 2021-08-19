FOX40 health coach busts the one-hour workout myth

Health & Fitness

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

If you keep putting off your workout because you can’t find an hour in your busy schedule, our FOX40 health coach has news for you.

Pam Sherman, the Perfect Balance Guru, joined Richard to bust the myth of the one-hour workout.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News