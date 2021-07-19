Health care consultant discusses controversial Alzheimer’s drug

Two U.S. health systems will not be administering a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug to patients.
Health benefits expert Paul Seegert of PCS Advisers joined Pedro to talk about Adulhelm, and why many providers are refusing to cover it.
by: Anisca Miles, Pedro RiveraPosted: / Updated:
Two U.S. health systems will not be administering a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug to patients.
Health benefits expert Paul Seegert of PCS Advisers joined Pedro to talk about Adulhelm, and why many providers are refusing to cover it.