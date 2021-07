(KTXL) -- Almost two weeks after the University of California system made the same call, the California State University system announced Tuesday all faculty, staff and students will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of fall classes.

CSU officials announced their intention to require the vaccine earlier this year but were awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration. However, Tuesday's release said they had made the decision "without waiting for any further action by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration."