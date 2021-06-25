Local doctor explains why hospitals are safe, shares serious symptoms to look out for

While people may still be nervous about going to the hospital due to COVID-19, it’s important to know that hospitals are safe.

Dr. David Vinson, an Emergency Department physician at Kaiser Permanente, spoke to Mae about why it’s good to look for warning signs and not wait to get care.

Heart attack symptoms may include:

Chest pain or pressure

Sweating

Shortness of breath

Nausea or vomiting

Pain, pressure or a strange feeling in the back, neck, jaw, upper belly, or in one or both shoulders or arms

Lightheadedness or sudden weakness

A fast or irregular heartbeat

Stroke symptoms may include (FAST):

Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to call 911