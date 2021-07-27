Local therapist discusses excessive alcohol use to cope during pandemic

The stress and loneliness of the pandemic disruptions have left many people in need of emotional support, and unfortunately, some are turning to alcohol.
Seth Cohen, a licensed clinical social worker and Kaiser Permanente therapist, joined Richard to discuss the problem and share helpful advice.
Some of the reasons cited for increasing alcohol intake during the pandemic:
- Isolation
- More time at home
- Working from home
- Job loss
- Relationship issues
- Prior mental health diagnosis
Reasons why someone might not get help:
- Patient’s belief that they do not have a problem
- Lack of social support
- Fear of treatment
- Privacy concerns
- Time conflicts
- Poor treatment availability