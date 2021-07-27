Local therapist discusses excessive alcohol use to cope during pandemic

The stress and loneliness of the pandemic disruptions have left many people in need of emotional support, and unfortunately, some are turning to alcohol.

Seth Cohen, a licensed clinical social worker and Kaiser Permanente therapist, joined Richard to discuss the problem and share helpful advice.

Some of the reasons cited for increasing alcohol intake during the pandemic:

Isolation

More time at home

Working from home

Job loss

Relationship issues

Prior mental health diagnosis

Reasons why someone might not get help:

Patient’s belief that they do not have a problem

Lack of social support

Fear of treatment

Privacy concerns

Time conflicts

Poor treatment availability