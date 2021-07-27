Local therapist discusses mental health challenges athletes face in the Olympics

Athletes are used to performing in high-pressure situations, but few stages are quite as big as the Olympics.

Tuesday, the world watched as Simone Biles withdrew from the competition following one rotation, opening the door for the team of Russian athletes to win gold for the first time in nearly three decades.

Rather than push through the doubts that crept into her head as she’s done so many times in the past, Biles decided enough was enough.

“We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we’re human, too. So, we have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.” Simone Biles

Biles has become an outspoken advocate for athlete’s rights and the importance of proper mental health. There was a time, there were many times actually, where she felt she wasn’t right and just powered through because that’s what people expected of her.

Not anymore. And the stand she took could resonate far beyond the color of any medal she may win in Tokyo.

Biles is the latest in a series of high-profile athletes, including tennis star Naomi Osaka, who have used their platforms to discuss their mental heath struggles. A subject that was once taboo has become far more accepted and embraced.

Dr. Armondo Gonzalez, a licensed therapist and founder of Cheat Code Foundation, joined Pedro to discuss the mental health challenges athletes face.

