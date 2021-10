October is Respiratory Syncytial Virus Awareness Month, a time to educate and raise awareness about a virus that attacks our most vulnerable.

RSV is a highly contagious virus that can lead to respiratory illness for infants, including lung infections such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Dr. Anna Zimmermann, a neonatal specialist, and Dina Rizzo have direct experience with this scary illness. They joined Richard to discuss the challenges of RSV and how to protect infants.