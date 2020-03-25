Virtual urgent care visits for patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Dignity Health announced the launch of a free virtual urgent care service, Virtual Care Anywhere, for those experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of the new coronavirus.
Dr. Richard Carvolth spoke to Olivia about how the new service works.
by: FOX40 Web DeskPosted: / Updated:
Dignity Health announced the launch of a free virtual urgent care service, Virtual Care Anywhere, for those experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of the new coronavirus.
Dr. Richard Carvolth spoke to Olivia about how the new service works.