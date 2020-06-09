Skip to content
Study finds COVID-19 can damage lungs without showing symptoms
Robert Fuller’s half-brother killed in shootout with deputies
Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA
Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Coronavirus
Pence deletes tweet showing Trump campaign staff not wearing face masks or social distancing
Campgrounds begin to reopen as summer approaches
Video
WHO clarifies comments on asymptomatic spread of coronavirus: ‘There’s much unknown’
Hundreds pay tribute to Sacramento rapper King Kahali after his sudden death
Video
Sacramento County officials could make face masks mandatory as cases spike
Video
Ceres community shocked by murder-suicide
Video
African American reparation bill passes California Assembly
California man allegedly caught eating 90-year-old grandmother’s body
Nail salons, tattoo parlors in Sacramento prepare for reopening amid pandemic
Video