Sen. Cory Booker (D) called Tuesday for fellow New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez (D) to step down, saying that his decision to not resign is “a mistake” in the face of “shocking allegations” of bribery and corruption.

Booker said in a lengthy statement that he has found the accusations “hard to reconcile with the person I know.” But he added that Menendez needs to resign, because lawmakers operate at a “higher standard” and that he can no longer operate effectively with his Senate colleagues after many have called for him to step down.

“As Senator Menendez prepares to mount his legal defense, he has stated that he will not resign. Senator Menendez fiercely asserts his innocence and it is therefore understandable that he believes stepping down is patently unfair,” Booker said. “But I believe this is a mistake.”

“Stepping down is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment that holding public office often demands tremendous sacrifices at great personal cost. Senator Menendez has made these sacrifices in the past to serve. And in this case he must do so again,” he continued. “I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving.”

