Popular podcast host Joe Rogan this week slammed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over recent comments the Democrat made about construction workers.

“Do you know that he gave a speech the other day about how there’s too many white people working in construction sites,” Rogan said of Buttigieg, citing comments the secretary made while speaking at a conference.

“We have heard way too many stories from generations past of infrastructure where you got a neighborhood, often a neighborhood of color, that finally sees the project come to them, but everyone in the hard hats on that project, looking like doing the good paying jobs, don’t look like they came from anywhere near the neighborhood,” Buttigieg said at the conference.

Rogan said the former South Bend, Ind., Mayor’s comments show “a profound lack of understanding of skilled labor.”

“That’s skilled labor. Like, you have to hire people that are really good at that. And if they don’t exist in that community, you have to hire them from outside that community,” he said. “If you see what happens when you have unskilled labor and unskilled people working on buildings, you have fucking disasters.”

Rogan’s podcast has exploded in popularity in recent years and has been met with scorn and outrage from critics for commentary on controversial political issues. Rogan sparked backlash during the COVID-19 pandemic for promoting unproven treatments for the disease and has voiced opposition to vaccine mandates.