A federal judge Wednesday rejected former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark’s bid to block his arrest in the Fulton County, Ga., election case.

Clark sought to block his arrest ahead of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) Friday deadline for defendants to surrender.

Clark had argued his arrest and the state proceedings should be halted while he attempts to move the case to federal court.

But U.S. District Judge Steve Jones denied the effort in a six-page ruling late Wednesday afternoon, only hours after Willis opposed Clark’s demand. A ruling on his attempt to move his case to federal court has not yet been made.

DEVELOPING