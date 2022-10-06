NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano.

“We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what it is,” Meilen La O said to FOX40 News. Her family has been running the restaurant in the North Highlands neighborhood since 2009.

They have Cuban staples, like lechón asado (roast pork) and the famous Cuban sandwich, as well as fried yucca and sweet plantains.

“We saw a lack of representation of Cuban culture here in Sacramento, so, we were like what better place to share our foods and our culture than through a restaurant,” continues La O.

This family’s recipes span decades, and can be traced back to a restaurant in Cuba run by La O’s grandfather.

She says that running the restaurant is “kind of like not a tradition, but a way to keep his spirit alive.”

Meilen, her family and employees are keeping her grandpa’s spirit alive one Cuban dish at a time.

“Sharing cultures is a beautiful thing. I think everyone should be able to experience different cultures.”