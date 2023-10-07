(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Republic FC has set out this Hispanic Heritage Month to connect the team’s athletes and their fans with their culture through art, including through special team gear.

This year’s roster is one of the most diverse in the club’s history. 11 players have a Latin American or Hispanic heritage background, representing Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, and Venezuela.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the diversity of their team, Republic FC called on local artists Rosa and Antonio Sarabia to design their Hispanic Heritage collection, Pasión y Orgullo (Passion and Pride).

“We wanted to create artwork that made them feel like they were a part of the design, but we also wanted to make it abstract enough that other countries in Latin America of Hispanic heritage could identify,” said Rosa Sarabia, co-founder and co-director of Azules Design Studio.

“We drew a lot of inspiration from the 1968 Olympics.” Rosa Sarabia said. “It was a big deal because it was the very first time the Olympics were being held in Latin America, in a Spanish-speaking country.”

The Mexico City games were the inspiration that helped spark their own creativity and design, starting with the careful selection of colors.

“Guatemala, Nicaragua, Argentina, España, Mexico…there’s something for everyone to identify so it’s super inclusive,” Rosa Sarabia said.

The word “fútbol” is also significant.

“I think language just holds so much power like the original language that you grew up with, that you speak, holds so much power so being able to say the word in Spanish, en Español, just felt like being grounded in your culture,” Rosa Sarabia said.

Rooted in culture, the husband-and-wife duo let their creativity run wild.

“The flags became like Lego pieces to us, very fun and whimsical and they play with the font,” she added.

The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, scarves, hats, and more.

Sarabia says they hope all Latinos and Hispanics feel represented through the art they created.

“I just hope that they feel that they can identify with that. They can wear it proudly and say, ‘Yes, I am part of this culture,’ but also that it’s tied to their Sacramento soccer team,” Sarabia said.

Along with the gear, the team with the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to award a scholarship to 21-year-old UC Davis student, Missael Sanchez for exceptional scholastic leadership and community involvement.