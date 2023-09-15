(FOX40.COM) — Hispanic Heritage Month officially kicked off Friday and Sacramento’s sports teams are joining the month-long celebration.

Sacramento Republic FC

The Sacramento Republic FC will highlight some of the region’s Hispanic and Latino community members who are making a difference at its Noche Latina match against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday.

According to the Republic FC, the club and the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will award its $1,000 El Futuro Scholarship to a local student “exhibiting exceptional scholastic leadership and community involvement.”

In partnership with SMUD, the Republic FC will present its annual Juntos Leadership Award to La Familia Counseling Center in South Sacramento. The award is presented annually to highlight the community work of an individual or organization.

The club has been selling limited edition merchandise that has designs and styles inspired by the 1968 Summer Olympics and the 1970s World Cup, which were both held in Mexico.

The merchandise includes a scarf with 10% of its proceeds going to the La Familia Counseling Center.

Along with limited edition merchandise, matchday activations will include musical performances, a pop-up makers mart, and Hispanic-inspired food options will be offered throughout the stadium.

Kickoff for Saturday’s match is 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed on FOX40.com and on the FOX40 News app.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings announced activations during Hispanic Heritage Month, which includes highlighting members of the franchise’s Reyes Unidos employee resource group, and amplifying the art of Gabriel “2hermano” Romo during the team’s games and social media channels and on the screens at the Golden 1 Center’s entrance and near the corner of L and 5th streets.

The Kings plan to highlight the La Familia Counseling Center when the team hosts the Golden State Warriors for a preseason game on Oct. 15.

During the game, the team will present its Community Impact Award to an individual for their contributions to the community.

The preseason game is set for tip-off at 6 p.m.