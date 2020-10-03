Sacramento’s Latino Center of Art and Culture stays busy during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Latino Center of Art and Culture in Sacramento is busier than ever, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

One ongoing program is celebrating children’s music from around the world.

“The idea with this event is that people bring the ideas of the music from their country,” singer and collaborator Carlos Kandia said. “We want to build that.”

The center also works with other local artists and organizes cultural events.

It will be hosting a drive-thru Dia de los Muertos event at the end of the month, starting Oct. 29.