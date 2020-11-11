Skip to content
Home for the Holidays
Home for the Holidays: A Studio40 Live Special!
Video
Rethinking the holidays: Traditions, change are on the table
Gifty new and unusual pandemic-proof games for the holidays
Plethora of pandemic gifts available this holiday season
Americans reportedly spend nearly $100K in their lifetime when it comes to the holidays
More Home for the Holidays Headlines
Decorating for the holidays earlier could make you happier, study claims
5 tips to dealing with family during the holidays
Video
This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space
Video
The lump of coal they’ll actually enjoy
Toddler teaches you to make the perfect mint chocolate holiday cookies
Video
Best homemade pie crust recipe
Create these adorable New Year’s Eve cupcakes
Video
PHOTOS: Scared of Santa
Gallery
Keeping your home and property safe this holiday season
Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah
Video