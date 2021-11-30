Celebrate Giving Tuesday with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center

Giving Tuesday is an important time to reach out and support organizations in our communities that make a difference.
Lanz Nalagan, with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center, joined Melanie to ask that we help with their mission for equity.
