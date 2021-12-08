Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus previews show ‘Holiday Hits with A Splash of Sass!’

The Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus joined FOX40 to share a preview of their upcoming show “Holiday Hits with A Splash of Sass!”
The Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus (SGMC) was founded in 1984 to provide a sense of community and support to gay men in Sacramento during the AIDS epidemic. Over the years, the Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus has grown to become an integral part of Sacramento’s LGBTQ and artistic communities through our musical performances and outreach programs.
“Holiday Hits with A Splash of Sass!” will play on Dec. 10, 11, 12 and 14 at the Pioneer Congregational Church. Click or tap here to purchase tickets.