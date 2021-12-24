Sacramento International Airport sees a surge of Christmas Eve travelers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – With only a couple of hours until Christmas Day, the Sacramento International Airport saw a lot of travelers Friday as people made the mad rush to get home in time for the holiday.

Jennifer Gallant and her boyfriend, Jacob Cohen, were making a special stop home from Washington.

“This year, I’m going to ask Jennifer’s mom if I can take her hand in marriage,” Cohen told FOX40. “We’ve been together for two years and it’s just time.”

With a global pandemic, some things have been delayed for the couple, but they are determined to not let that get in the way this coming year.

“It’s nice that things are picking up again,” Gallant said. “Things are opening up again, so we can actually plan a wedding now.”

“Tomorrow, hopefully, I will be spending the day with my son,” said Gabriel Boston who, after living in Arizona the last year, is excited to move back to California.

“Being able to see my son tomorrow on Christmas, that’s what made the risk worth it,” Boston continued.

Christmas Eve and a new variant of COVID-19 aren’t stopping many travelers, with some people choosing to still fly Friday at the Sacramento International Airport. They told FOX40 it was all worth it to be with their families.

“It was necessary to not allow my life to stop,” Cohen said. “If I caught a variant, I would take every precaution to make sure I was safe, but I’m not going to allow my life to stop.”

Even with a busy travel day on top of a steady increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases, flying has fortunately been a breeze.

“We thought it was going to be a lot worse, actually,” Cohen explained. “We were surprised with how quickly and easy TSA really helped us out.”

While Friday’s travelers today were lucky, many people did experience canceled flights from United Airlines, with a spokesperson from United releasing the following statement:

The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays. We’re flying an average of 4K flights a day this holiday season, and these cancel represent a small portion of those flights. Maddie King, United Airlines