Stay safe this Cyber Monday with online shopping tips from the Better Business Bureau

According to the National Retail Federation, 62 million shoppers will be pointing and clicking their way through their holiday shopping list this Cyber Monday, leading the Better Business Bureau to warn shoppers of potential scams.

The BBB said some of the scams include text messages that appear to be from well-known stores offering discounts or gift cards for completing a survey that will likely ask for personal information like full name, address and email. Clicking a link takes users to a site that’s not from the store and may download malware into their phone or computer.

Alma Galvan with the Sacramento Better Business Bureau joined Sonseeahray to discuss how users can stay safe while shopping online.