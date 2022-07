(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the initial report released by the California Reparations Taskforce. Asm. Jones-Sawyer is a member of that task force. The report, released in June, offers preliminary recommendations for reparations. A final report is due next year.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction