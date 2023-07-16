(Inside California Politics) — California Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles) joins Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss SB-14.

He is the chair of the Assembly Public Safety Committee, which is the committee that saw SB-14 fail before it was later resurrected.

Assemblymember Jones-Sawyer explains the problems he had with the bill, his hope for a solution, and why the bill was quickly advanced after being brought back.

He also discusses an impending study of organized retail theft being conducted by California’s Little Hoover Commission at his request.