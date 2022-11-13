(Inside California Politics) Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss this week’s vote within the California Assembly Democratic caucus calling for him to replace Speaker Anthony Rendon in June.



That vote, which was unanimous, happened Thursday in downtown Sacramento. Under the agreement, Speaker Rendon will remain the speaker once the new session begins in January. with a transition to Rivas expected to happen June 30th.



Asm. Rivas discusses the maneuvering that led to this vote, and a need, in his opinion, for the Democratic caucus to unify and foster a smooth transition.



Asm. Rivas also discusses his goals for California and the need to foster a situation where all Californians can thrive.



A vote codifying these moves is expected to happen in early December.